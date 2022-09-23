A TAILOR-MADE package of initiatives worth £746,000 to help Blaenau Gwent residents deal with the cost-of-living crisis has been welcomed by councillors.

The draft Discretionary Cost of Living Support Scheme proposal was discussed by the Corporate & Performance Overview scrutiny committee on Friday, September 23.

The money comes from the Welsh Government and is given to local authorities so that they can decide for themselves where the money needs to be given.

This funding comes on top of the Cost-of-Living Support Scheme (COLSS) being rolled out across Wales which sees a payment of £150 to help deal with the cost-of-living crisis for those who live in a house which is the A to D council tax bands.

The council’s chief officer for resources Rhian Hayden explained to the committee who would qualify for the payments and how it would work.

The scheme also includes a contribution of £100,000 to Blaenau Gwent foodbank and £50,000 to the Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

“This would enable additional resources to be deployed across Blaenau Gwent to support individuals and families in need,” said Ms Hayden.

Cllr Tommy Smith said: “I support the report, but I’d like to make an amendment.

“At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic a lot of organisations in the community set up their own food distribution places.

“Many of these are still operational.

“These organisations have running costs and need to buy food; it would only be fair that this money is shared more equally.”

He proposed giving Blaenau Gwent foodbank £30,000 and that £70,000 be available to allow other organisations to apply for funding.

Cllr Carl Bainton suggested that a review to find out “all the foodbanks” currently operating in Blaenau Gwent should take place.

“Information on how many foodbanks are running and in what areas as well as what they do would be useful to everybody,” said Cllr Bainton.

Cllr Bainton said he had already circulated a list to councillors of the ones he knew of.

Ms Hayden told the committee that this list would be used as a starting point to add more information to.

The committee approved Cllr Smith’s idea which will be part of the recommendations that go in front of all councillors for discussion at a meeting on Thursday, September 29.

Where the council does not have people’s bank details, an application to register for the scheme will need to be made.

The council draft scheme proposals include: