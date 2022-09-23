A TAILOR-MADE package of initiatives worth £746,000 to help Blaenau Gwent residents deal with the cost-of-living crisis has been welcomed by councillors.
The draft Discretionary Cost of Living Support Scheme proposal was discussed by the Corporate & Performance Overview scrutiny committee on Friday, September 23.
The money comes from the Welsh Government and is given to local authorities so that they can decide for themselves where the money needs to be given.
This funding comes on top of the Cost-of-Living Support Scheme (COLSS) being rolled out across Wales which sees a payment of £150 to help deal with the cost-of-living crisis for those who live in a house which is the A to D council tax bands.
The council’s chief officer for resources Rhian Hayden explained to the committee who would qualify for the payments and how it would work.
The scheme also includes a contribution of £100,000 to Blaenau Gwent foodbank and £50,000 to the Citizen’s Advice Bureau.
“This would enable additional resources to be deployed across Blaenau Gwent to support individuals and families in need,” said Ms Hayden.
Cllr Tommy Smith said: “I support the report, but I’d like to make an amendment.
“At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic a lot of organisations in the community set up their own food distribution places.
“Many of these are still operational.
“These organisations have running costs and need to buy food; it would only be fair that this money is shared more equally.”
He proposed giving Blaenau Gwent foodbank £30,000 and that £70,000 be available to allow other organisations to apply for funding.
Cllr Carl Bainton suggested that a review to find out “all the foodbanks” currently operating in Blaenau Gwent should take place.
“Information on how many foodbanks are running and in what areas as well as what they do would be useful to everybody,” said Cllr Bainton.
Cllr Bainton said he had already circulated a list to councillors of the ones he knew of.
Ms Hayden told the committee that this list would be used as a starting point to add more information to.
The committee approved Cllr Smith’s idea which will be part of the recommendations that go in front of all councillors for discussion at a meeting on Thursday, September 29.
Where the council does not have people’s bank details, an application to register for the scheme will need to be made.
The council draft scheme proposals include:
- A payment of £150 would be given to householders in Council Tax Bands E to H who have not claimed support through the council’s Council Tax reduction scheme;
- A payment of £150 would be given to households, where on February 15, 2022, all residents were: students, under the age of 18, have severe mental impairment, have an annexe or self-contained property where an elderly or disabled relative lives, all residents have left council care and are between 18 and 25 years old, the house is unoccupied as the resident is in care, hospital or nursing home or is a carer elsewhere;
- A payment of £150 would be awarded to householders who qualify for the main COLSS scheme but had not applied for it before the end of September;
- A payment of £100 will be made to households who have their sole or main residence in Blaenau Gwent and were in receipt of a Free School Meal payment in August 2022.
