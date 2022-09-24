NEWPORT has played host to some fantastic nightclubs and pubs over the years.

From laser lights and foam parties at Brooklyn Heights, to the mosh pit at TJs - all guaranteed a great night out back in the day.

This week we asked our readers what was the first nightclub they went to in the city and the answers did not dissapoint. Tiffany's, Scamps, Rudies, the Stow Away, Ziggy's, Cinderella's and Ritzy's were all on the list. Perhaps you were a fan of Baltica or Chicago Rock? Or the Bank and Annabelle's?

We've delved into our archive to find some photos of Newport venues in the past. What did you know these clubs as in the past?

Breeze nightclub could be found on Cambrian Road

Lloyds on Cambrian Road

Revelution in Griffin Street, also known as the Bank

Fire and Ice on North Street, may also be known to some as Ritzy's

This was Zanzibar, the Stow Away and Brooklyn Heights in the past

The legendary TJs nightclub in Clarence Place

The walk up Stow Hill, past the Pen & Wig, to Zanzibar

Chicago Rock on High Street

The Bassment

Leroy Richardson with brother Caledon Richardson, working the door at Scamps nightclub at the bottom of Stow Hill, aged around 20

Ashley Sicolo at the 200 Club on Stow Hill

