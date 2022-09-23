KING Charles could reportedly ban Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, from having Prince and Princess titles over Harry’s book.

The book was due to be published at the end of this year, however, Harry postponed its release after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a press release posted by Penguin Random House, the book is described as an “intimate and heartfelt memoir."

However, reports from Vanity Fair have claimed that King Charles could prevent Harry’s children from receiving their royal titles due to the book and the couple’s upcoming show.

A source told the publication: “It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show,” reporting that Charles wishes to keep royal titles for “top tier” members of the royal family.

Prince Harry said his book would contain stories of the “highs and lows”.

Meghan Markle reportedly wrote to King Charles

This comes as it has been reported Meghan Markle wrote to King Charles to request a meeting.

In a YouTube video, NBC’s Neil Sean claimed to have heard from a “very good source” that Meghan sent a letter to Harry’s father requesting a meeting.

He said: “That’s right – Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct. It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself.

“It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.

He added: “Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan’s self-belief, whatever you think.

“Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward.”