A FARMER who built flood defences on protected land near a “highly significant” archaeological site has been fined more than £4,000.

Michael Haines deposited 2,000 tonnes of “material”, which included plastic and metal, next to the Roman Amphitheatre at Caerleon, Newport.

The cattle farmer had carried out the unauthorised work on land leased to him by Cadw but owned by the Welsh Government historic environment body.

Haines had built the defences on land on the banks of the River Usk after it was flooded following Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis in 2020.

“It was a substantial amount of material that was deposited over a considerable period of time,” prosecutor Nicholas Gedge told Cardiff Crown Court.

“And that activity continued despite the request for it to stop on a number of occasions by both members of staff of Cadw and indeed the police but it continued after the defendant was interviewed under caution and continued beyond a second visit so it was protracted and deliberate.”

Haines, 64, from Caerleon, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.

Julia Kendrick, representing the defendant, said: “He has given up on farming.

“He has lost not only his career but his vocation as a result of this matter.”

His barrister added how her client had suffered “mentally and physically” as a result of the proceedings against him and was struggling financially.

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter KC, told Haines: “There was the movement of substantial quantities of material on to land that is immediately adjacent to the Caerleon Roman site for the purpose of creating or supporting flood defences following circumstances where there had been flooding.

“That land had been owned by you but was sold to Cadw and then, as I understand it, leased back to you from Cadw so it continued to be land that was immediately under your occupation and control.

“It was, nonetheless, subject to the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979 because of the archaeological remains that undoubtedly exist on that land.

“Obviously there is a strong public interest in ensuring that archaeological sites of significance, and the site at Caerleon is undoubtedly a site of very high significance, are protected.

“I take into account that a very substantial amount of remedial work has been done although it seems there is no absolute finality to this because there are still explorations taking place as to what is ultimately needed in order to resolve the issue.”

Haines was fined £4,500 and ordered to pay £1,800 prosecution costs.