WITNESSES are being sought to an incident in which a child was allegedly sexually assaulted on a train.
British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses following the reported incident, which allegedly took place on board a train in Haverfordwest between 9.50pm and 10.10pm on Thursday, August 11.
When the train arrived at Haverfordwest station, officers arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Officers would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular the passenger who reported it to the train guard. They are also trying to trace the victim of the sexual assault.
If you witnessed the incident, or have information that could assist the investigation, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 673 of 11/08/22.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
