TWO people were taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and one has been arrested after a crash on the A4042 on Tuesday evening.

The road was closed overnight on Tuesday, September 20, between the roundabouts at Croesyceiliog and Llantarnam following the two-car crash.

Gwent Police were called to the incident – which involved a Volkswagen Golf and a BMW – at around 7.40pm.

The driver and a passenger in the Golf, a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Newport, were taken to hospital with “life-changing injuries”.

The 26-year-old man, who was driving, was later arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The driver of the BMW, aged 52, was not seriously injured.

Gwent Police officers had attempted to stop the Volkswagen Golf earlier on and signalled for it to stop, but the man drove off, making contact with the police car.

Officers were not pursuing the Golf at the time of the crash, a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

