NOW into its eighth decade of trading, George Street Furnishers remains a shining example of a well-run family business that looks after customers as if they are their own.

Brothers Martyn and Graham Sheppard, managing director and director-buyer respectively, continue to watch over their flock alongside sons Adam, Luke and Joseph.

In 2021, the Newport firm celebrated its 70th anniversary, marking the year founder Richard Sheppard started the company in his Gaer Park Road garden.

Having begun as a furniture repair business in 1951, today it’s one of the biggest stores in Wales, selling everything from sofas to beds, bathrooms to kitchens, all at discounted prices.

Their dedication isn’t just reserved for the shop’s loyal customers.

George Street Furnishers have always been quick to recognise the efforts of those individuals, teams and firms doing their bit to help the local community.

And this year is no different, with the business acting as one of the sponsors in the South Wales Health & Care Awards, which take place at Rougemont School on September 29.

They are sponsoring the souvenir issue which will be published after the ceremony and feature all the action from the night, including the winners of all 16 awards.

“As a long-standing family business, we’ve built up a rapport with our customers, some of whom we served in the first shop, and the second and third generations keep coming as well,” said Martin.

“We’ve even got customers who worked in the building way back when it was a clothing factory, one that a century ago made First World War uniforms.

“They’ve grown with us as a family over the years, and know and trust us, and the staff are on first name terms with many.

“I think that presence and common touch is key to a successful family business, and any requests or problems, we can react and make decisions straight away. We’re accessible.

“And on top of that, our expert sales staff, many who have been here for years, know the trade and what customers want.”

For seven decades, the Sheppard family have been offering style and sophistication to their customers, with excellent service which the family has built the business on.

Over the years, people have learned that George Street Furnishers is a name they can trust, and also associate with high-quality furniture and value for money prices.

"We offer a relaxed atmosphere to browse through our three floors of quality furniture at our store in Newport," added Martin.

“As well as our customers, we treat our staff as part of our family.

“The majority of our colleagues have been with us for many, many years – they look after our loyal customers with passion and care, hence why we see generations of families returning to us year after year.”

For more information, call 01633 214241 or visit georgestreet.co.uk.