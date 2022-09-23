GWENT Police have released CCTV video footage of two people they are looking to speak to in relation to an assault in Newport city centre yesterday morning.

The incident occurred on Bridge Street, Newport at around 1am yesterday (Thursday, September 22)

A 32-year-old man sustained injuries to his back, head and arm.

He was taken to the Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran.

The area of the assault was taped off by police and the cordon remained in place for more than ten hours while police conducted their investigation.

Officers say they would now like to speak to the boys in the CCTV footage, who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information, you believe may help our investigation, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting the following reference: 2200321456"