A MAN "linked to a criminal subculture" was sentenced for money laundering after police found thousands of pounds hidden around his house.

It wasn’t clear where the cash found in the Newport home of Sam Gibson came from, but it was probably drug money, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said: “On July 25, 2020, a search warrant was executed at this defendant’s address and the police found cash totalling £3,610 in various secreted places within the house.

“At the time, when interviewed, Mr Gibson said that was money he had from the sale of a car to someone else.

“Clearly his guilty plea to money laundering has overtaken that version of events.

“The Crown can’t say in this case where the money came from although we have our suspicions.”

The defendant, of Windermere Square, Old Barn Estate, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property and possession of amphetamine.

Mr Griffiths said Gibson had a criminal record but was “lightly convicted”.

The 34-year-old defendant was unrepresented by a barrister because of the ongoing strike over legal aid fees but asked to be sentenced.

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter KC, told him: “The prosecution cannot say for sure what criminality that money relates to but it is extremely likely to be something to do with drugs.

“But in any event that makes no difference to the context of the case as a whole.”

He added: “You have strong personal mitigation – I’m not going to go through the details of it – but it’s clear that you have suffered some significant personal issues very recently and you have medical issues as well.

“You have no relevant convictions but you are not a man of good character and probation have noted your association with a criminal subculture.”

Gibson was sentenced to a 12-month community order and has to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay a £95 victim surcharge.

The cash was seized by the court and the drugs forfeited to be destroyed.