COLEG Gwent is “thrilled” to be helping highlight the “wonderful” opportunities in healthcare and the industry’s current crop of heroes by sponsoring the South Wales Health & Care Awards.

The college, which has campuses in Crosskeys, Newport, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale and Usk, works closely with Aneurin Bevan UHB and the five unitary authorities in Gwent.

It offers a range of full-time and part-time courses and apprenticeships that prepare learners for careers in professions including nursing and midwifery.

Coleg Gwent is also backing two categories – Carer in the Home and Health Charity of the Year – in this year’s awards, which take place at Rougemont School in Newport on September 29.

“We’re delighted to once again be sponsoring these awards, which recognises the brilliant work of individuals in this vital sector,” said Gary Handley, faculty director for care and community studies.

“Health and social care is a key development area for us as a college, so we are thrilled to be playing a part in highlighting the wonderful opportunities in domiciliary care and the remarkable individuals who are already undertaking such roles.”

As a large further education college, Coleg Gwent is aware of the growing need for trained and skilled individuals to enter the healthcare industry and work in these essential roles.

To support this, Coleg Gwent works with key industry partners such as Aneurin Bevan UHB and the region’s five councils to develop a curriculum that provides learners with the skills and experience healthcare employers are looking for.

Offering full-time and part-time courses and apprenticeships in healthcare, including access to higher education – nursing, medical and health care studies.

Find out more about studying health and social care at Coleg Gwent by visiting coleggwent.ac.uk.