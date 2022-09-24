MARK Drakeford has urged people in Wales to put nominations forward for the 10th annual St David Awards before the closing date in October.

The St David Awards are the national awards of Wales, and recognise phenomenal work carried out extraordinary people across Wales.

A shortlist of nominees for each category will be chosen by an independent, expert panel which will be looking for people who have gone above and beyond the call of duty or carried selfless acts to help the community.

First minister Mr Drakeford said: “I am delighted we have been able to celebrate Wales’ real heroes every year, for 10 years in the St David Awards.

Newsquest

Mark Drakeford is urging the public to get their nominations in before the end of October, Picture: Newsquest

“Nominations for this year’s awards are open, and this is the perfect chance to nominate people you believe deserve recognition whether they are a friend, colleague, neighbour or family member.”

The award categories are:

Critical Worker (Key Worker);

Environment Champion;

Bravery;

Community Spirit;

Culture;

Sport;

Business;

Innovation;

Science and Technology;

Young Person;

First Minister’s Special Award.

Last year’s winners included officer from South Wales Police who risked their lives attempting to save the life of a 92-year-old trapped in a burning building, and a team of engineers and students who developed a 3D printed jet respiratory support system to help during the pandemic.

Nominations close on October 31, and can be made at the St David’s Awards website https://gov.wales/st-david-awards