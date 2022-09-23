COVID-19 infections in Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.

Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up five per cent from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total hit 3.8 million at the peak of the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

In Wales, the number of people testing positive in the week to September 14 was estimated at 39,700 – or one in 75 people. This is up from 28,200 – or one in 110 – a week earlier.

England has also seen a rise, with the latest figures showing 766,500 infections, or around one in 70 – up from 705,800, or one in 75.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have both seen a fall, however.

In Scotland, 98,800 people were likely to have had Covid-19 in the latest survey, or around one in 55 – down from 113,500 or one in 45.

And in Northern Ireland the estimate is 22,900, or one in 80 people, down from 33,700, or one in 55.

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Today’s data show a mixed picture across the UK, with increases in England and Wales while infections in Scotland and Northern Ireland have decreased.

“It is too early to see if these changing trends will continue, and we will monitor the data closely to see any impact of the return of schools over the coming weeks.”