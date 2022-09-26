THE scale of Newport’s social housing crisis has been laid bare, with more than 9,000 people on waiting lists, and some facing waits of more than two years to be homed.

Figures revealed last week showed the average wait for social housing in Newport was 1,1011 days – or two years and six weeks – in the first six months of this year, up from 773 – or two years and one month - in 2021.

Although long waits were also faced by social housing tenants elsewhere in Gwent, those in Newport faced waiting the longest.

A spokesperson from Newport City Council said the issue was a complex one.

“People can have different reasons for registering for social housing, and this is not always because they are homeless or at risk of homelessness,” they said.

“Homelessness or the risk of homelessness is something the council works hard to prevent as we know the terrible impact it can have on families and individuals.

“However, it is dealing with an unprecedented demand for both temporary and long-term housing. The availability of accommodation is simply not keeping pace with demand.”

The council does not have its own social housing stock, but rather manages the city’s social housing register, with providers including Newport City Homes, Pobl, Seren Living and Charter Housing managing the homes themselves.

The council spokesperson said there had been an increase in the number of households in the city registered homeless during the Covid-19 pandemic – and this had continued during the cost of living crisis.

“In 2021/2022, 2,286 people contacted the council for homelessness advice, and the council has secured a 133 per cent increase in temporary accommodation compared with the pre-pandemic provision,” they said. “But this is still not enough.

“There are more than 9,000 people currently on the social housing waiting list, with many people in high housing need. During 2021/2022, 679 properties were allocated via Home Options Newport.

“In 2019/20, 198 people were living in temporary accommodation at any one time and a similar figure the following year. This rose to 345 in 2020/21 and 387 in 2021/22.

“An average of 90 households are placed in temporary accommodation each month while fewer than 20 households are moved on from temporary accommodation each month.

“Those who find themselves at risk of homelessness or homeless will not be able to move straight into long-term housing and could face having to live in temporary accommodation for a significant period of time.

The spokesperson added the council complies with its legal responsibilities in terms of supporting people facing homelessness, and is working to bring as many empty homes back into use as possible, as well as requiring developers to provide affordable housing.

“When these factors are combined with the cost-of-living challenges, it is clear the city – like many other areas around the country – is facing a housing crisis that has not been experienced for many decades,” they said.