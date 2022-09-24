ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour problems which have resulted in the second weekend-long dispersal order in Caldicot town centre in as many weeks are down to "boredom and frustration" in the town's youth.

That is according to Aaron Reeks, who runs Caldicot Town Team.

The dispersal order came into effect at 6pm on Friday, September 23, and will remain in place until 6pm on Sunday, September 25.

It will cover the areas of Caldicot Castle, the town centre and residential streets nearby.

A similar order was in place last weekend too.

The areas covered by the order include Newport Road, Sandy Lane, Mill Lane, Chepstow Road and the surrounding roads.

Gwent Police say they have received "several" reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

However, Mr Reeks says that any such behaviour is not wholly reflective of young people in the town.

"We know that it’s only a minority of youths who have caused issues in the town centre," he said.

"We understand why they’ve put the dispersal order in place, but we fear it might push the problem elsewhere.

"The solution needs to involve the kids themselves."

Caldicot Town Team, he said, is looking at options to bring the youths to the fore in the conversations about the issues and how to solve them.

"In around four to six weeks, we’re looking at maybe getting a group of youths together for things like an art and graffiti event or something to do with the skate park," he explained.

"We want to get them involved in their local area."

Mr Reeks said that young people hanging around in the town centre getting up to mischief is nothing new, but that it sometimes crosses a line.

"I was a kid in Caldicot and we messed about in the town centre," he said.

"It’s getting to a point where it isn’t acceptable, but it is a very small minority.

"The vast majority are well behaved.

"We don’t want the public to tar everyone with the same brush.

"The generations need to come together.

"Lots of the issues are down to boredom and frustration – they don’t feel listened to."

Speaking to people in the town centre this afternoon, opinion was mixed.

There was sympathy and agreement with Mr Reeks' arguments from one man, Paul Shipton, who said: "I live outside the town, but I come in quite a lot.

"There isn't anything for the kids to do, so why is anyone surprised when stuff like this happens.

"They need things to do. That's what they need."

Another resident, Sarah West, said: "It's fine keeping them out of the town on the weekend, but they'll just do it somewhere else.

"It doesn't solve it. They need to work with the kids."

However, another man, who did not want to be identified, said: "The parents need to have a look at themselves.

"Fine, it's the kids doing it, but it's the parents who should be giving out the discipline.

"There is not enough discipline these days."

Gwent Police sergeant Lee Smith-Stephens said, on the dispersal order: "Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us."