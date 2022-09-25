A PAIR of barn conversions in the Wye Valley with spectacular views have been put up for sale.
Set in just under seven acres of pastureland, this pair of tithe barns were cleverly linked and converted in 2001 to create a three-bed home.
The property retains many original features and takes full advantage of the glorious panoramic views.
It is close to the village of Trellech and within easy reach of Chepstow, Monmouth and the major road networks and schools.
There is an adjacent two-storey detached stone barn/garage with rooms above, as well as further outbuildings and a tarmac driveway, a gated paved courtyard and extensive parking.
Constructed in local red sandstone and with underfloor heating throughout (except conservatory) the property is heated by an external oil-fired boiler, also providing domestic hot water.
It is listed for sale with a guide price of £875,000.
For more details, or to arrange a viewing, head to rightmove.co.uk/properties/84866559
