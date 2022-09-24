AMBULANCE crews were called to Newport Market yesterday, Friday, morning.
The crews, one rapid response vehilce and one emergency ambulance, were responding to reports of a medical emergency.
The incident occurred at around 10.27am.
The patient was not taken to hospital, the Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed.
