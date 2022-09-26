A PRIMARY school in Newport is celebrating the official opening of a brand new building following a conversion project.

St Woolos Primary, on Stow Hill in the city, held the official unveiling on Friday.

The new building has been named the Cadog, following a competition held at the school.

The winner, Ayda Ribeiro, was given the honour of unveileing the plaque alongside Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd.

Cllr Mudd said: "This school has such a long history. This event recognises that history.

"During the First World War, the top floor of the school was used as accommodation for nurses working at St Woolos Hospital.

"The school is right at the heart of our city.

"I’m so proud of this project.

"This is a listed building. Our partners have come together to protect it.

"This project has transformed the provision here.

"It wouldn’t have been possible without our partners – Newport City Homes, NPR Solutions, TPS and Newport Norse."