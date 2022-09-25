WHILE autumn has only just started, Christmas will be here before we know it and with the cost of living crisis continuing, deals and discounts come in very handy at the moment.

If you’re wondering how to reduce the amount you spend this Christmas, look no further.

Blue Light Card has announced a variety of deals for members to take advantage of in the run-up to Christmas.

The deals are on items across a range of categories including fashion, food and drink and home.

This campaign sees more than 30 shopping discounts with savings of up to 50% available which can be accessed by members via the Blue Light Card app or website.

Blue Light Card Christmas offers 2022

Kids

Beauty

Experiences

Buyagift - Save 25% off pampering gifts

Virgin Experience Days - Save 20%

Fashion, shoes and accessories

Cath Kidston - Save 15% off full price

Converse - Save 15% off

New Look - Save 20% online and in-store

UGG - Save 10%

schuh - Save 10% online and in-store

Food & Drink

Asda - Save 10% in-store

Iceland - Save up to £6 (minimum spend applies)

Craft Gin Club - Save 50% off your first box

Laithwaites - Save 10% and free delivery

Hotel Chocolat – Save 10%

Home

Jewellery

Abbott Lyon – Save 30%

Clogau - Save up to 15%

Goldsmiths - Save up to 20%

Tom Dalby, CEO and co-founder of Blue Light Card, said: “It might seem like the dust is still settling on our hot summer season, but it’s amazing how quickly Christmas will come around, especially now we’re at the 90-day mark.

“The festive season is often an expensive time of year and we’re set to feel the worst of it this winter - a time when emergency service workers are typically even more stretched. We hope that by announcing our discounts now, members of the blue light community can start to prepare for the festive season and get the best deals available.

“Whether people have already started their shopping or haven’t even thought about the big day, there’s still time for eligible individuals to sign up and receive their Blue Light Card and make the most of these offers.”

How to apply for a Blue Light Card

Getting a membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy.

All you need to do is register online at their website.

You can apply if you work for the NHS, emergency and social services and more.

A card will cost you £4.99 and it is valid for two years.