WALKING through the centre of Newport can expose you to many different sights - but an actual dinosaur isn't often among them.

On Saturday, September 24, one dinosaur was making its presence known in Friars Walk.

Unfortunately, Jurassic Park's John Hammond hasn't finally perfected the cloning of dinosaurs, it won't surprise anyone (but it may disappoint them) to know the dinosaur was in fact an elaborate costume.

The reason it was there was to promote an upcoming show at the Riverfront Theatre - Dinosaur World Live.

The show will be taking place between Friday, October 7 and Sunday October 9.

The show will be returning to Newport for the first time since 2019 and it will be the only showing in Wales this year.

Newport Live's Giorgia Brooking said: "It is an amazing interactive show for kids of all ages and it's great for adults too.

"It's a fun day out for all the family with lots to see and do.

"Last time they were here we completely sold out of tickets and we had to put on more shows.

"We're really looking forward to having them here."

The first performance on October 7 will be at 4.30pm, with subsequent showings on October 8 at 11am, 2pm and 4.30pm.

There will be showings at 11am and 2pm on October 9.

Shows last for 50 minutes with a 15 minute meet and greet with the dinosaurs afterwards.

Tickets cost £15 individually or £9 each for groups of 10 or more.

They can be bought here on the Newport Live website.