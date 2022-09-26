FREE Welsh language lessons are now available to all 18-25-year-olds and teaching staff in Wales.

Young people can enrol on courses with the National Centre for Learning Welsh free of charge, while education staff have access to a new online portal with a range of resources.

Meanwhile 16-18 year olds at a number of schools and further education colleges are currently taking part in a pilot project run by the National Centre and SaySomethinginWelsh. Evidence from the pilot will be used to inform a Wales-wide scheme.

The announcement is part of the Welsh Government's commitment to increasing the number of Welsh speakers, as well as its co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Minister for education and the Welsh language Jeremy Miles said: “I’m pleased we are increasing the opportunities to learn our language and making it easier for more people to have the opportunity to learn Welsh and use it in their daily lives.

“Growing the number of educators who can teach through the medium of Welsh is key to achieving our aim of a million Welsh speakers by 2050, and this makes it as easy as possible for them to have access to Welsh courses for free. Providing free lessons to 18-25s means that they can continue to develop and improve their Welsh ability and to use the language within their work and social lives.

“Cymraeg belongs to us all. I would encourage all teaching staff and young people who want to learn Welsh for the first time or who want to improve their Welsh to take this opportunity.”

Plaid Cymru MS Cefin Campbell also welcomed the announcement.

“Everyone in Wales should have the opportunity to learn Welsh and experience the cultural and social benefits it brings," he said.

“The rollout of free Welsh lessons for young people and those in the teaching profession is another step towards making it as easy as possible to learn and speak Welsh and to achieve the target for a million Welsh speakers and beyond.”