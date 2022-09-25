GWENT has a proud military history and this is likely to continue with active bases in Chepstow.

Every year, a large number of Remembrance Day parades are held across the five counties that make up Gwent - Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire - and parades are also held to mark events such as VE Day, VJ Day and marking freedom of the town/city/county.

Click the gallery above to see some of the more recent and older pictures of military parades across Gwent.

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

The Ermine Street Guard parade outside the Roman Baths, Caerleon, 1990

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

The South Wales Police marching band lead the parade at An Act of Remembrance for Private 1395 John Williams of B Company 2nd BN 24th Regiment who was awarded a Victoria Cross at the Battle at Rorke’s Drift

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

Then-mayor Mayor of Newport David Atwell enjoys a joke as he inspects the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery during their freedom parade. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

A D-Day memorial commemoration parade was held in Newport to mark the 70th anniversary in 2014. Pictured are veterans marching along the High Street, on their way to the D-Day stone memorial

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

Soldiers from A Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh with a memorial stone outside Nantyglo Senior Citizen Hall

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

Veterans march in the Newport Remembrance parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

The salute during the march past of the parade to mark the 2nd birthday of the Cwmbran TA. Picture: Len Jones

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

The head of the Royal Regiment of Wales parading through Newport in 1982

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

Monmouth Regiment parade in 1989

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

A memorial parade at Chepstow

South Wales Argus: NewsquestNewsquest

The Royal Welsh regimental band and corps of drums lead the parade through Newport