GWENT has a proud military history and this is likely to continue with active bases in Chepstow.

Every year, a large number of Remembrance Day parades are held across the five counties that make up Gwent - Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire - and parades are also held to mark events such as VE Day, VJ Day and marking freedom of the town/city/county.