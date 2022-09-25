GWENT has a proud military history and this is likely to continue with active bases in Chepstow.
Every year, a large number of Remembrance Day parades are held across the five counties that make up Gwent - Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire - and parades are also held to mark events such as VE Day, VJ Day and marking freedom of the town/city/county.
Click the gallery above to see some of the more recent and older pictures of military parades across Gwent.
The Ermine Street Guard parade outside the Roman Baths, Caerleon, 1990
The South Wales Police marching band lead the parade at An Act of Remembrance for Private 1395 John Williams of B Company 2nd BN 24th Regiment who was awarded a Victoria Cross at the Battle at Rorke’s Drift
Then-mayor Mayor of Newport David Atwell enjoys a joke as he inspects the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery during their freedom parade. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk
A D-Day memorial commemoration parade was held in Newport to mark the 70th anniversary in 2014. Pictured are veterans marching along the High Street, on their way to the D-Day stone memorial
Soldiers from A Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh with a memorial stone outside Nantyglo Senior Citizen Hall
Veterans march in the Newport Remembrance parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
The salute during the march past of the parade to mark the 2nd birthday of the Cwmbran TA. Picture: Len Jones
The head of the Royal Regiment of Wales parading through Newport in 1982
Monmouth Regiment parade in 1989
A memorial parade at Chepstow
The Royal Welsh regimental band and corps of drums lead the parade through Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here