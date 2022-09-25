SERIOUS concerns have been raised over plans to convert part of a Grade II-listed castle in Gwent could be converted into apartments and stables.

Caerphilly County Borough Council's Planning Committee is due to make a decision on the plans for the Ruperra Castle estate next week.

If the proposals are signed off, the stables and coach house at the Grade II-listed castle, near Draethen, will be changed to seven apartments and stables.

Other proposals for the estate include repairs to the former dairy and laundry building, and converting the greenhouse into a bat roost.

But there has been significant backlash to the proposals, with 85 objections received.

Caerphilly County Borough Council

Ruperra Castle Conservation Trust has concerns that the plans will have an “irreparable” impact on the estate.

The trust added: “It would be a travesty if work on less important buildings was allowed whilst Ruperra Castle remains a dangerous crumbling ruin.”

The proposed accommodation has a one-bedroom apartment, five two-bedroom apartments, and one three-bedroom apartment.

Additionally, 22 car parking spaces are proposed to be located on land in front of the Bothy – which is the former dairy and laundry building.

An entrance gate pillar is set to be dismantled and rebuilt to form a wider entrance.

The design and access statement, prepared by Graham Frecknall Architecture and Design, states: “The client’s vision for the proposals was to create desirable living spaces for people who want to live in a remote rural, but accessible, historic location. The residences will have a unique historic outlook to the castle and gardens.”

Four planning applications submitted by Hyder Alkhafaji – who owns the castle – are to be discussed by the committee on Wednesday, September 28.

Two of the applications are for a change of use and the other two are for listed building consent.

The habitats of the bats living in the buildings are also a cause for concern for the Conservation Trust.

The report, which will be presented to the committee, states: “The applicant has undertaken survey work and/or data collation for all protected species present on site and has provided a mitigation plan which demonstrates that it would be possible to develop the site while ensuring the protection of species present on site.”

The Welsh Historic Garden Trust said: “We are concerned that the applicants do not understand the significance of the Ruperra Estate, nor the impact on it of their proposals and the activities they will generate.”

According to the report, the council’s heritage and placemaking officer has no objections to the plans.

In May this year, Cadw said it had no objections to the proposals.

Caerphilly Council planning officers have recommended that the applications are approved with conditions.

A spokesperson for the Ruperra Castle Conservation Trust said: “We know the community will be disappointed in these recommendations as the proposals would not generate the scale of resources needed to preserve the castle and do not enhance the biodiversity of the area. The applications are premature in the absence of a comprehensive plan for the whole site.”