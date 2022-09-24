CALLING all Strictly fans, it's finally time to return to the dance floor for the first time this series.

The hit BBC dancing contest returned on Friday for its official launch show after its start date was postponed following the Queen's death.

Friday night's programme saw this year's famous faces paired up with their professional partners ahead of their first dance routines.

Here's how to watch the Strictly stars take to the ballroom and what they will be dancing to kick off the series.

What time is Strictly on tonight?





The first live programme will air on Saturday on BBC One at 6.45pm.

It will run until 9.10 pm ahead of the game show Blankety Blank.

Viewers will also be able to catch up on the aired episodes on BBC iPlayer.

When is Strictly It Takes Two on TV?





Strictly's spin-off show will return to our screens following the first bumper weekend.

The BBC says the companion show "dives behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing" and features "all the backstage gossip, training room titbits and latest Strictly news".

Fans can also expect "exclusive interviews with the contestants, professional dancers, judges and behind the scenes team, expert analysis and celebrity guest panels," the broadcaster has confirmed.

You will be able to watch the new debrief series on Monday, September 26 at 6.30 pm on BBC Two.

The series will air every weeknight throughout the series on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples

Friday's launch show saw this year's celebrities coupled up with their professional dancer partners.

Here are the couples announced for the 20th series - have you picked your favourite yet?

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Molly Rainford and Carlos Penavega

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

James Bye and Amy Dowden

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

What are the Strictly songs and dances for week one?





Here is what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing to as they take to the dancefloor for the first time.

The show has also released what tunes our favourite celebs will be performing to - what's your favourite?

Ellie S and Nikita : Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE

: Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE Ellie T and Johannes : Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester

: Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester Fleur and Vito : Cha Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

: Cha Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez Helen and Gorka : American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

: American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin Jayde and Karen : Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman

: Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman Kaye and Kai : Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA

: Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA Kym and Graziano : Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton

: Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton Molly and Carlos : Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix

: Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix Hamza and Jowita : Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

: Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers James and Amy : Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics

: Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics Matt and Nadiya : Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band

: Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band Richie and Giovanni : Cha Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham!

: Cha Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham! Tony and Katya : Tango to Go West by Village People

: Tango to Go West by Village People Tyler and Dianne : American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles

: American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles Will and Nancy: Jive to Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday, September 24.