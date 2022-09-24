STRICTLY'S 2022 celebrities have officially been partnered up with their professional dancers and we couldn't be more excited.

The hit BBC dancing contest returned on Friday for its official launch show after its start date was postponed following the Queen's death.

Friday night's programme saw this year's famous faces paired up with their professional partners ahead of their first dance routines.

Here's who is coupled up with who and what they will be dancing in their first routines.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 celebrities and professionals couples

Who is Will Mellor partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Actor Will Mellor has been partnered up with Strictly pro Nancy Xu.

The 46-year-old, best known for playing Gaz in Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, said ahead of the launch: “I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

"Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

"This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this for her as well. Bring it on!”

Who is Kym Marsh partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?





From Morning Live pals to #Strictly dance partners, we're so exited for Kym and Graziano to staaart dancing 👏@msm4rsh @GrazianoDiPrima pic.twitter.com/6UBqQVKcTL — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022

Former Hear’Say singer and Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh has been paired up with Graziano Di Prima.

Ahead of her first routine, the 46-year-old said: “I am really looking forward to it. I am nervous – but I am really looking forward to it.”

Asked what style of dance she was most excited for, she said: “I am just very keen to learn. Watching it, I have done dancing before when I was a little girl and in Hear’Say but it was a very different style of dance.”

Who is Richie Anderson partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?





BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show regular, Richie Anderson will be dancing with last year's winner Giovanni Pernice.

During his Strictly announcement, the 34-year-old said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dancefloor in the world.

"Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show – as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year. I’m sure my friends and family will understand."

Who is Kaye Adams paired with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Kaye's here to unleash her inner Latin goddess with Kai by her side 💃 #Strictly@kayeadams @Kaiwidd pic.twitter.com/ljvUcCf2BW — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022

Loose Women star and journalist Kaye Adams has been coupled up with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Talking about her reasons behind joining this year's Strictly cohort, the 59-year-old said: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can't think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet."

Adding: "Pray for me!"

Who is Jayde Adams partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Comedian Jayde Adams will be dancing with long-time Strictly pro Karen Hauer.

Speaking about the challenge, Adams said: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly.

“I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.

“I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly).

“I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years.

“I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this.

Who is Ellie Simmonds partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Five-time Paralympic champion and broadcaster Ellie Simmonds will be taking to the ballroom with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

Simmonds said: “Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!! It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!

"I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified!"

Who is Tyler West paired with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Kiss radio host Tyler West will be performing with Strictly pro Dianne Buswell.

After the news was announced on Kiss Breakfast with Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, West said: “I am so gassed to be joining the Strictly family. As I started writing this I already got cramp.

“It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be so far outside my comfort zone."

Who is Matt Goss in a couple with on Strictly Come Dancing?





They're taking centre stage together on #Strictly. Matt and Nadiya are already off to a glittering start ✨@MattGoss @NadiyaBychkova pic.twitter.com/cYQGRCVKRV — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022

Member of the band BROS, Matt Goss has been partnered up with Nadiya Bychkova.

Speaking about joining the Strictly Come Dancing cast, Matt said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Who is Ellie Taylor paired with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Are you ready for team Jellie? 😃 Ellie and Johannes are going to have SO much fun on #Strictly!@EllieJaneTaylor @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/UaN9pQPs5Q — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022

Comedian Ellie Taylor will be dancing with last year's Strictly finalist Johannes Radebe.

Speaking about joining the Strictly Come Dancing cast, Ellie Taylor said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022!

"I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!"

Who is Molly Rainford partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?





This pairing is music to our ears 🤩 #Strictly starts now for Molly and Carlos!@mollyrainford pic.twitter.com/uBp2khVv4t — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022

Britain's Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford will be dancing with new Strictly pro Carlos Penavega

Speaking about her dancing debut, the 21-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part.

“I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing.”

Who is Tony Adams dancing with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Former England Arsenal footballer Tony Adams has been partnered with pro Katya Jones.

Following the announcement of his Strictly appearance, he said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes.

“Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner – god help her – and start the dancing.”

Who is Fleur East in a couple with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Put their names together it's #Fleurito 🔥 Fleur and Vito are going to be fire on the #Strictly dance floor!@FleurEast @Vito__Coppola pic.twitter.com/b17NRSTVnc — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022

Singer and Hits Radio host Fleur East will be battling for the glitterball trophy with new professional dancer Vito Coppola.

Ahead of this year's year's series, Fleur shared: “For me, it is quite sentimental because my daddy passed away in 2020 and Strictly was his favourite show.

“When I was on The X Factor, in the breaks in the live studio, he used to check his phone for the Strictly updates because he was really annoyed that he couldn’t watch Strictly.

“I am going to be doing it for him. I am gutted that he can’t see me do it, to be honest. But I am just going to keep him in mind when I am doing the show.”

Who is Hamza Yassin partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?





We're sure duo Hamza and Jowita are going to be dynamic on the #Strictly dance floor 🕺@HamzaYassin3 @jowitaprzystal pic.twitter.com/eoC4UQddih — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin will be taking to the ballroom with professional dancer Jowita Przystal.

After being announced on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show, he said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.

“I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public."

Who is James Bye dancing with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Eastenders actor James Bye has been paired with Strictly pro Amy Dowden.

Best known for playing the role of Martin Fowler in the soap, after the Strictly announcement, he said: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact, my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.

“There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud.”

Who is Helen Skelton partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?





Blue Peter and Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton will be taking to the dancefloor with Gorka Marquez.

Speaking after she was announced for the 2022 cast, Helen said:"I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure.

“My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for first live show

And just like that... our celebs have been ✨Strictlified!✨ #Strictly pic.twitter.com/b5xxNdzLE1 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022

Here is what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing to as they take to the dancefloor for the first time.

The show has also released what tunes our favourite celebs will be performing to - what's your favourite?

Ellie S and Nikita : Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE

: Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE Ellie T and Johannes : Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester

: Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester Fleur and Vito : Cha Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

: Cha Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez Helen and Gorka : American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

: American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin Jayde and Karen : Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman

: Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman Kaye and Kai : Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA

: Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA Kym and Graziano : Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton

: Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton Molly and Carlos : Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix

: Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix Hamza and Jowita : Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

: Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers James and Amy : Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics

: Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics Matt and Nadiya : Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band

: Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band Richie and Giovanni : Cha Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham!

: Cha Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham! Tony and Katya : Tango to Go West by Village People

: Tango to Go West by Village People Tyler and Dianne : American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles

: American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles Will and Nancy: Jive to Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday, September 24.