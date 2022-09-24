THE class of 2022 are about to take to the Strictly dancefloor - but who is your money on to take the glitterball trophy?

The BBC teased the celebrity lineup last month ahead of its 20th series and it has been an agonising wait for the return of its trademark glitz and glamour.

The popular launch show, which sees the coupling up of the Strictly professionals and nervous celebrities, was postponed due to the sad news of the Queen's death.

And just like that, our #Strictly class of 2022 is complete! 🙌 Are you ready to see them hit the dance floor? pic.twitter.com/JhXB8Pcz5D — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2022

Lucky for us, we have been treated to a double billing of Strictly this weekend with the pre-recorded launch show airing on Friday and the first live episode to be broadcast on Saturday.

Before we see any cheeky cha-chas or raunchy rumbas, here are the bookmaker's first impressions and betting odds.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 winner odds

Betfair has currently tipped Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Fleur East and former Blue Peter and Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton for winning the series on 7/2.

On the flip side of the leaderboard, the celebs with the lowest chance of winning is football manager Tony Adams and Loose Women panellist and journalist Kaye Adams.

They rank on 40/1 and 50/1 ahead of being paired up with their Strictly pros and having danced their first routines.

Fleur East 7/2

Helen Skelton 7/2

Will Mellor 6/1

Matt Goss 7/1

Ellie Simmonds 9/1

Tyler West 10/1

Molly Rainford 12/1

Kym Marsh 16/1

Richie Anderson 16/1

Jayde Adams 20/1

Ellie Taylor 22/1

James Bye 251

Hamza Yassin 30/1

Tony Adams 40/1

Kaye Adams 50/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “We’re just days away from the sound of the famous Strictly soundtrack filling living rooms around the country and we already have our early front-runners with Fleur East and Helen Skelton the joint 7/2 favourites to waltz their way to the glitterball.

“Punters are shying away from Loose Women star Kaye Adams, with her 50/1 odds of winning ranking her as the least likely winner.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Friday, September 23 at 7 pm.