STRICTLY is back on our screens and to celebrate we went on a dance down glitter ball lane.

We can't wait to be reintroduced to all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom with a brand new cast of Strictly stars.

This year, the beloved BBC ballroom show celebrates its 20th series and will be once again hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

As we prepare to cheer on our new favourites and recreate the best moves from the comfort of the sofa, let's look back on all the winners that have kept us dancing over the years.

Who has won Strictly Come Dancing through the years?





2021 - Rose Ayling-Ellis

Guy Levy/BBC/PA

Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was the show's first deaf contestant and the runaway favourite for the 19th series of the show.

Partnered with Giovanni Pernice, the couple made history with their emotional contemporary routine which featured 10 seconds of silence in tribute to the deaf community.

Since picking up the Glitterball trophy, Rose has filmed her last Eastenders episodes and will be presenting a brand new documentary for the BBC.

2020 - Bill Bailey

Time to take to the dance floor once again with my great friend and .. oh yeah .. 2x Strictly Champion ⁦@OtiMabuse⁩ - as we dance to Rapper’s Delight 7.45pm ⁦@BBCOne⁩ ⁦@bbcstrictly⁩ pic.twitter.com/hD1R5kkaq5 — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) September 18, 2021

Comedian Bill Bailey stole the nation's hearts last year when he won with pro dancer Oti Mabuse.

Since winning the glitterball, Bailey has returned to the stage for his own shows with his trusty Maton Guitar.

Bailey has continued to use his public platform to do good by doing charity walks in memory of his friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock.

2019 - Kevin Fletcher

It's been an exciting day at the office today! It's not every day @kelvin_fletcher 🕺 turns up to present you an award! Thanks so much for taking the time to meet all of the #Sheinspires 2020 award winners in person. So lovely to meet you 💚@NWAmbulance @NWAmb_Davidmc pic.twitter.com/OVnnJ2cYIj — GM Community Resuscitation Team (@NWAmb_JoCRT) April 20, 2021

Oti Mabuse and Kevin Fletcher danced their socks off to win the glitterball trophy back in 2019.

The Emmerdale actor was a late addition to the series but his fancy footwork wowed the judges (and us at home) week on week.

Since winning the trophy, Kevin has starred in popular BBC drama Death in Paradise and is releasing a new book in October.

2018 - Stacey Dooley

former Strictly Come Dancing winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley. Credit: PA

Documentary presenter Stacey Dooley won in 2018 with partner Kevin Clifton.

After winning the series, the couple got together in early 2019.

They currently live together in Brighton and Stacey has recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple's first child.

2017 - Joe McFadden

This stranger than fiction movie is brilliant and in cinemas tomorrow (and I’m not just saying that cos I’m in it!) #recommended #myoldschool https://t.co/rJt7WQeccc — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) August 18, 2022

In 2017, Scottish actor Joe McFadden lifted the glitterball trophy with partner Katya Jones.

The former Hollyoaks actor has since returned to acting, recently starring in the series Ghost Seekers, My Old School and a production of Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crackd.

2016 - Ore Oduba

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Ore Oduba to star in Sleeping Beauty, marking Fletcher's panto debut! https://t.co/6DP6q98Dph pic.twitter.com/YOn8voxE32 — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) July 22, 2022

Ore Oduba won the Strictly crown in 2016 with partner Karen Clifton.

Since winning the crown, he's still been on our screens in various programmes as a TV and radio presenter.

He will also be taking to the stage for Panto season in Sleeping Beauty this Christmas.

2015 - Jay McGuinness

Go to your happy place. (I was jet lagged) pic.twitter.com/Q2nDNKahBZ — Jay McGuiness (@JayMcGuiness) September 15, 2021

The Wanted star Jay McGuinness danced to victory on the 2015 series of Strictly.

McGuinness was partnered with professional dancer Aliona Vilani.

Last year, the Wanted reunited following bandmate Tom Parker's terminal brain cancer diagnosis which he sadly died from in March, aged 33.

2014- Caroline Flack

Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: PA

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack won Strictly back in 2014 with partner Pasha Kovalev.

Following the series, Caroline returned to being a fixture of Saturday night TV.

Caroline sadly passed away in 2020 from suicide at only 40 years old.

2013 - Abbey Clancy

Comic Relief of Abbey Clancy supporting Red Nose Day 2021. Credit:PA

The model Abbey Clancy won the 2013 series alongside her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

She has continued her model career working with various brands including F&F clothing and is now an ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Abbey lives with her four children and husband former England footballer Peter Crouch.

2012 - Louis Smith

Surprise!!!!!...... who guessed it was me?

Literally had the most amazing and fun time dancing for you guys at home. @maskedsingeruk & @itv thank you for having me.



Honestly had so much fun. And your guesses kept me so intrigued 🤣#maskeddanceruk #maskeddancer #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/p6XbLZqVQn — Louis Smith MBE (@louissmith1989) June 5, 2021

The gymnast was partner with Flavia Cacace in the 2012 shortly after competing in London’s Olympic Games where he won a silver medal.

Last June, Louis revealed that he was the masked dancer after blowing the audience away with his incredible carwash backflips.

Louis continues to share inspirational posts to fans and documents his passion for home-renovation too.

2011- Harry Judd

McFly drummer Harry Judd won the glitterball trophy with Aliona Vilani.

Since winning the title, Judd has returned to the band and last year supported fellow bandmate Tom Fletcher who took to the dancefloor for the 2021 series.

2010 - Kara Tointon

Actress Kara Tointon was partnered with Artem Chingvintsev when she won the series back in 2010.

Since winning the show, Kara has continued to act in shows like Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon and Henry IX.

Viewers will be able to catch her in several upcoming projects including The Gallery and The Middle Man which are completed and in pre-production respectively.

2009 - Chris Hollins

To coin a brucie phrase. “You’re my favourites.” https://t.co/x5nFF47LEz — Chris Hollins (@chrishollinsTV) September 22, 2021

In 2009, Chris Hollins and partner Ola Jordan lifted the glitterball trophy.

The BBC presenter has continued to be on our screens since he won the title.

The 2009 winner has been a longstanding fan of the programme and of his former partner on Twitter, making a nod to Strictly's beloved late presenter Bruce Forsyth.

2008 - Tom Chambers

Tom Chambers and partner Camilla Dallerup on Strictly. Credit: BBC

Tom Chambers won in 2008 with his Strictly pro Camilla Dallerup.

The Casualty actor returned to Strictly for a Christmas special and has gone on to star in other popular series like Father Brown, Midsomer Murders, Emmerdale and more.

2007 - Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon in January 2020 launching the new Britain's Got Talent series. Credit: Ian West/PA

Alesha Dixon won Strictly with her partner Mathew Cutler in 2007.

After she picked up the glitterball trophy, she famously went from contestant to judge on the show.

Alesha has also been a judge on Britain's Got Talent, co-host of The Greatest Dancer and has written her own children's book.

2006 - Mark Ramprakash

Former England Cricket player Mark Ramprakash during day one of the Ashes Test match at Edgbaston. Credit:PA

Former English cricketer Mark Ramprakash danced to victory with partner Karen Hardy in 2006.

The batsman retired from cricket in 2012 and has been closely involved with the sport ever since.

2005 - Darren Gough

CELEBRATING LONG SERVICE!



While at @greatyorkshow, our Brand Ambassador, @DGoughie, stopped by the Sponsors Pavilion and met some of our long-serving colleagues! 🎉



It was great to see everyone enjoying the sunshine with a cricketing legend!#VertuMotors #Recognition pic.twitter.com/r6Uk90rO1k — Vertu Motors (@VertuMotors) July 15, 2022

Cricketer Darren Gough won the 2005 series with Strictly pro Lilia Kopylova.

The bowler was awarded an MBE for services to cricket and charity in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Gough has been using his retirement to support the game and has stayed actively involved in the sport.

Autumn 2004 - Jill Halfpenny

Jill Halfpenny won Strictly's second series in Autumn 2004.

Jill was partnered with Darren Bennett and was the first person to be awarded a perfect 40 score from the judges.

Since winning the trophy, Jill has been in popular dramas like Waterloo Road, Three Girls and more recently The Drowning and Channel 5's The Holiday.

Spring 2004 - Natasha Kaplinsky

Picture of Natasha Kaplinsky. Credit: Ian Derry/PA

The winner of Strictly's first series and the one that started it all was Natasha Kaplinsky.

The presenter and journalist won the show back in Spring 2004 with partner Brendan Cole.

Natasha has shared a throwback on her Instagram from a Daily Mail Strictly special, saying that the first series "still feels like yesterday".

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Friday, September 23 on BBC One.