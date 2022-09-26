A chocolate bar sold in Tesco is being recalled due a possible health risk.

Happi Free From is recalling its Oat M!lk Chocolate Bars, supplied to the supermarket giant, because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The error means the chocolate is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The recall impacts the Plain M!lk bars with a best before date of October 2023, the Salted Caramel bars with a best before date of October 2023, and the Plain White bars with a best before date of June 2023.

Happi Free From recalls Oat M!lk Chocolate Bars, supplied to Tesco, because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2HxMiMlTlE pic.twitter.com/Er4ffUaRrR — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 24, 2022

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a ‘do not eat’ warning to anyone with a milk intolerance or allergy.

A spokesman said: “Happi Free From is recalling the above product from customers. The company has issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.