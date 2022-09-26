Thank you for everything Ma’am and God Save The King.

Thursday, September 8, 2022, will forever be remembered by millions in the UK and across the globe as one of the saddest days in history.

At around 6.30pm, Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96.

My thoughts and prayers are with the new King and the rest of the Royal Family at this incredibly sad and heart-breaking time.

We may have lost our inspirational and dedicated monarch, but they have lost so much more than that. They’ve lost a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her Majesty was a constant presence in most of our lives.

Her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874 and her last prime minister, Liz Truss, was born in 1975 – 101 years later.

That exemplifies the length of time she has devoted to the service of her people both here and overseas.

I adored the Queen for her hard work, poise under all circumstances and love for her country.

As politicians we can only aspire to do what she did for as long as she did with the same level of grace, dignity, patience and kindness.

Her sense of civic duty, community and charity were incredible and her contribution to the UK and the Commonwealth will provide a lasting legacy.

Her Majesty was a fantastic role model for countless women and was admired and loved for her wisdom, grace and dignity.

It was a huge honour to meet Her Majesty when she came to Cardiff Bay last October to open the Sixth Senedd. It’s a moment I will treasure for the rest of my life.

I was also honoured to pay tribute to The Queen in the Senedd following her death and it was a privilege to meet the new King only a few days later.

During our conversation, I took the opportunity to invite His Majesty to South East Wales to meet some of the region’s fantastic community groups and businesses so let’s hope he takes up the offer in the near future.

On behalf of all residents across South East Wales, I would like to thank Her Majesty for her lifetime of dedicated and devoted service.

May she rest in peace. Her kindness was legendary, her smile was contagious and her memory will live on in our hearts forever.

Thank you for everything Ma’am and God Save The King.