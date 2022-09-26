ONE man and one boy have been arrested following a reported assault in Newport city centre last week.

A 32-year-old man sustained injuries to his back, head and arm after being assaulted in the early hours of Thursday, September 22.

He was taken to the Grange University Hospital and Bridge Street was roped off for more than 10 hours.

Gwent Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from the Newport area, have been arrested and charged with wounding with intent.

They appeared in remand in court this morning.

The victim has since been released from hospital.