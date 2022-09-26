THE process to demolish the key stage two building at St Andrew's Primary School in Newport is nearing completion.
The building itself has been entirely taken down with only rubble and diggers leaving evidence it had stood at all.
Video: Frank Mitchell
"Significant structural issues" was the reason cited for the demolition.
Demolition was due to be complete before term started, but there was a delay due to the presence of bats.
A new £10 million building will replace the old one.
Key Stage 2 students at the school will study at Newport Live's Connect Centre where they will remain until the new building is constructed.
