THE Welsh Government has announced an extra 3,000 free childcare places will be created for two-year-olds across Wales in April next year.

The £26m for flying start childcare comes as part of the Welsh Government's £100m investment to improve childcare availability.

The remaining £70m will be for improvements and essential maintenance available to all childcare settings with £3.8 million to boost Welsh Language provision.

Families that are eligible will be contacted in the new year, as it is currently unknown which areas in the country will be included.

Julie Morgan, deputy minister for social services, said: “Our continued investment in the childcare sector is helping to provide exceptional facilities for children across Wales.

Welsh Government

Deputy Minister for Social Service Julie Morgan (Centre) and Plaid Cymru MS Sian Gwenllian (right) at Ringland Flying Start group in March this year.

“As well as supporting long-term, positive impacts on the lives of children and families through the Flying Start programme. It is clear that high-quality provision in the early years supports child development and plays an important role in ensuring that every child has the best start in life and enjoys learning.

“Expanding their knowledge and fulfilling their potential, I am particularly pleased to invest in Welsh language provision to grow both the number of Welsh medium settings and number of Welsh speakers in the work force.”

The investment is part of a phased plan to expand early years provision to all two-year-olds in Wales, with a focus on strengthening Welsh-Medium provisions in the Co-operation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

The first phase of the programme began this month across Wales, after the Welsh Government announced in April that up to 2,500 more children would be eligible for Flying Start services in Wales.

From April 2023 an extra 3000 children will be eligible for flying start places, with £11.65m allocated for the year followed by £14.3m for 2024/25.

Pexels

An Extra 3000 two-year-olds will benefit from Flying Start services in April next year. Picture: Pexels

Sian Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru designated member, said: “International evidence suggests that ensuring access to early years education and care is one of the most important steps we can take to give children the best start in life.

“By moving forward with the expansion of free childcare, as part of a phased approach to extend this to all two-year-olds, we can make a real difference to children’s formative years across Wales.

“Children learn and benefit so much from high quality childcare provision – what looks like simple play is an important educational experience where children learn and socialise in a supportive and nurturing environment.

“We look forward to continuing to work together with the Welsh Government to deliver this important commitment for all our communities.”