A MAN was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from a bridge over the M4 motorway, the emergency services have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 24, between junctions 24 at the Coldra and 25 at Caerleon.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report that a man had fallen from a bridge over the M4, between junctions 24 and 25, in Newport.

"Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that the man had died at the scene."

Traffic was held in both directions while emergency crews worked at the scene of the incident.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent one rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and a duty operations manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance."

Long queues of traffic were experienced by motorists heading in both directions.

The westbound carriageway was reopened at around 12.15pm.

The motorway was reopened fully more than two hours later, at around 2.40pm.