A WOMAN has died after being found unresponsive in a house in Newport.
The 32-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a house in Kestrel Way, Duffryn on Sunday, September 25.
She was taken to hospital, but died early in the morning on Monday, September 26.
An investigation is ongoing.
A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "A woman was found unresponsive in a house in Kestrel Way at approximately 2.50pm on Saturday 25 September.
"The 32-year-old year old was taken to hospital, she was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.
"The death is unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."
