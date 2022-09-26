A WOMAN has died after being found unresponsive in a house in Newport.

The 32-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a house in Kestrel Way, Duffryn on Sunday, September 25.

She was taken to hospital, but died early in the morning on Monday, September 26.

An investigation is ongoing.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "A woman was found unresponsive in a house in Kestrel Way at approximately 2.50pm on Saturday 25 September.

"The 32-year-old year old was taken to hospital, she was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

"The death is unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."