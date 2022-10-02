This year's South Wales Argus Business Awards evening in November is going to be an exclusive invitation only event.

Tickets will be free and we will be inviting local dignitaries and key members of the business community to join our sponsors, their guests and our finalists at the event on November 24 at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.

And there is still time for businesses based in Gwent to get their entries in.

This year the awards are being jointly sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales and there are 14 categories – including some new ones – for businesses based anywhere in Gwent to enter.

The closing date for entries is October 16, 2022, and we have made it nice and easy for businesses to get their entries to us.

The categories are Business of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales and Newport City Council; Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Cintec; Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Gwent Police and the Gwent police and crime commissioner; Lifetime Achievement Award; Best Place to Work Award; Family Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year (151-plus employees); SME Business of the Year (10 to 150 employees); Micro Business of the Year (one to nine employees); Start Up Business of the Year; Ethical Business of the Year; Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society; Customer Service Award, sponsored by Western Power Distribution; and Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by LOCALiQ.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: “We are delighted to be staging the South Wales Argus Business Awards again this year, especially with the exciting new format and some interesting new categories.

“The last few years have been tough for businesses from all sectors and it will be great to be able to get together and celebrate some of the fantastic businesses of all size we have here in Gwent.”

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We have been involved in the Argus business awards for a number of years now – a commitment which reflects the respect and recognition we have for all our local businesses.

“We are very proud to join the University of South Wales as joint lead sponsor. As organisations we already work together on many projects to improve the skills and development of our city and we are pleased to extend this into the awards arena.

“These awards do an amazing job in highlighting the fantastic local businesses we have in the region – raising awareness of what they do and how well they do it.

“Times continue to be challenging for businesses and we remain committed to doing as much as we possibly can to support them – both through the expert advice, practical, and financial assistance we offer, and through initiatives such as this.

“I wish everyone entering the awards luck and applaud all our local businesses who are exemplars of creativity, initiative, strength and adaptability.”

Dr Ben Calvert, vice-chancellor of the University of South Wales, said: “USW is proud to sponsor this year’s South Wales Argus Business Awards, as Newport’s university.

“Our campus in the heart of the city is a hub for local businesses and we are delighted to play a key role in helping economic development in the region through innovations like our newly opened Startup Stiwdio, where we help to nurture and grow entrepreneurship talent, and our USW Exchange, which is a one-stop shop for businesses to access personalised support and expertise.

“We put partnership and collaboration at the heart of everything we do – from equipping our students with the skills, knowledge and experience to be professional from day one to working with industry to help tackle some of the biggest global challenges through our research and innovation. The University of South Wales is helping to change lives and our communities for the better.”

The awards evening will see guests welcomed to a Champagne and red carpet reception before the auditorium-style awards ceremony takes place. There will also be a Q&A session with influential business people before the awards are announced.

If you or your business would like to join us as a sponsor of one of the award categories please contact Cathy Parsons, head of events on 07977 967777.

* To enter go to newsquestevents.co.uk/business-awards/ or go to southwalesargus.co.uk/businessawards2022 and fill in the form. You and your business can enter as many categories as you want. There is a strict word limit of 500 for each entry and we are also asking you to supply an image and a logo for your business along with contact details.