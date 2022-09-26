A FORMER pub in Lliswerry has been reduced to rubble as the derelict site is demolished to make way for new housing.

The Victoria Inn on Nash Road has been in a state of disrepair for a long time, with work underway to clear the site.

Residents in the area are devastated by the demolition of what was once a popular pub back in its heyday.

However, developers behind the demolition work say they will deliver much-needed affordable homes for Newport.

Mira Thorne has been a resident in Lliswerry for 60 years and used to go to The Victoria Inn pub on a regular basis.

The Victoria Inn pub before it was recently demolished. Picture: Google Maps

She said: “It is sad as I used to go there all the time, many years ago. It was popular and the landlady was very nice to us.

"But if the new flats going there will make homes for youngsters, then that’s okay.”

Businesses in the area are also saddened by the news of the demolition of the popular pub.

Shop owner of the Premier on Nash Road, who goes by the name Rocky, felt like part of the community is gone.

He said: “It’s like it was part of the community and people definitely used to go there, it was quite popular.”

The building is no more after construction workers have demolished the former pub. Video: Newsquest

The site at 2 Nash Road has been vacant for two years and is being prepared for a block of flats.

Thirteen one-bedroom flats and five two-bedroom fats will be built by developer Castell Construction in partnership with Newport City Homes.

One resident in the area described the pub as her home from home and is heartbroken about the pub being removed.

Lisa Sedler, from Liswerry, said: “It used to be the place to go in the old days.

"I am heartbroken as I was a regular at that pub and everybody went there. It was like our home from home years ago, but now I stay at home.”

A digger in action as it removes debris from the area. Picture: Newsquest

Parking in the area is already a problem for parents collecting their children from Lliswerry Primary school and they feel the new proposed flats will cause further problems.

One parent said: “The flats would cause more traffic, and that’s not going to be good as it will make it worse for the area which is single lane.

“The flats will make it worse for parking as you have the school down the road too, it will be a bit of a nightmare.”

The new homes are designed to be energy performance rating A, meaning they are extremely energy-effecient, keeping costs low.

The development will focus on utilising Welsh workers and suppliers to further reinvest in the local economy and is expected to be completed at towards the end of 2023.

Castell Group, Dorian Payne

This is what the planned flats will look like once built. Picture: Dorian Payne, Castell Group

Dorian Payne, Castell Group founder, added: "We are extremely proud to be delivering much needed homes in Newport.

"We are collaborating with a local registered social landlord to provide these affordable homes for those truely in need.

"We want to help alleviate the severe affordable housing shortage we are experiencing throughout Wales."