WATER levels at a popular nature site in Monmouthshire have dropped to "heart-breaking" levels according to the Wildlife Trust.

Pictures taken by Nigel Corten show that the water at Magor Marsh has all but vanished.

"It's heart-breaking and worrying to witness the impact of the drought at Magor Marsh and many other vital places for wildlife," a Gwent Wildlife Trust (GWT) spokesperson said.

"Sadly, there is no short term fix or solution."

The pond at Magor Marsh is spring-fed from underground sources.

However, GWT said "it's incredibly worrying that even this has dried up due to the drought".

Magor Marsh in a normal year

What are GWT doing about it?





"We are trying to find ways to future-proof our ditch and reen system, on the levels, from the increasing threats of flood and drought," they said.

"We are meeting with other conservation organisations facing similar circumstances.

"Meanwhile, we are also working to raise awareness of climate impacts on wildlife across communities in Gwent including at the policy level, trialling and championing nature-based solutions to the problems climate change is creating, where they are possible.

"We continue to manage our nature reserves in a way that creates the most supportive habitats for the wildlife we have and to build greatest resilience in populations.

"Drought, although rare to this degree is a natural process we must remember, and we will be monitoring the situation closely to see how the species we see at Magor are impacted."

Magor Marsh is a 90 acre stretch of nature reserve near the Severn Estuary rich in wildlife habistats with an education centre where people can learn about nature.