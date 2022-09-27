A warning has been issued to anyone who pays energy bills in the UK ahead of a the ofgem price cap increase in October.

Scammers are looking to take advantage of the current financial climate and government support packages to dupe unsuspecting victims into handing over their personal details.

One of the latest scams comes in the form of a text claiming to be an energy-support scheme, although the scheme is fake and is run by fraudulent criminals.

Energy-support scheme scam

The scam text which offers help amid the ongoing cost of living crisis is sent under the name “UK Help”.

The text message reads: “GOVUK: You are eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bill Support Scheme. You can apply here.”

The text also includes a link including the word “gov” as Brits worry about rising energy bills.

Is this a scam? I assume it is because of the .com address but it’s a good one. @MoneySavingExp do you know? I thought we got the money automatically whether we want it or not? pic.twitter.com/2iZiPKn60G — Clare Kelly (@LawyerClare) September 23, 2022

The link does not take you to the government website and instead leads to a website where scammers can steal personal information and banking details.

It’s worth noting, any text messages claiming to need details is a scam, you do not need to apply for the £400 rebate and the money will be paid automatically.

Ofgem call on energy firms to keep customers updated on scams

A spokesperson for energy regulator Ofgem said it has recently asked all energy suppliers to ensure clear and up-to-date information on scams is easily accessible on their websites.

The spokesperson said: “It is alarming that vulnerable customers are being preyed upon in this way when people are already struggling so much…

“We take these attempts to exploit consumers very seriously and work with the National Cyber Security Centre to prevent these malicious attacks.

“If people are unsure if something is a scam they should pause, check and don’t let callers push you into anything.

“Genuine organisations won’t mind you calling back; only scammers apply pressure and insist you hand over details immediately.

“If you have any doubts about a message, consumers should contact the organisation directly and not use the numbers or address in the message – use the details from their official website.”