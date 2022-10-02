Fun and games were in store for audiences at the Dolman Theatre last week when Newport Playgoers Society staged a colourful production of Clue.
The hilarious murder mystery, based on the board game Cluedo, had audiences hooting with laughter and joining in with the fun by dressing as their favourite characters from the game.
“It was great to start our season with such a lively production,” said Playgoers president James Reynolds, who starred as sinister butler Wadsworth in the play.
“It was wonderful to hear the theatre filled with laughter and enjoy the buzz of a new season starting. After being in this production I can’t wait to join the audience for our next show in October!”
James and other cast members presented prizes to the best dressed audience members, Carole Atwell, as Professor Plum and friend Charlotte Langley as Mrs White. Also joining the fun were Playgoers volunteers Chris Burrows (Mrs White), Niamh Jones (The Driver), Tia Williams (Miss Scarlet) and Paul Cotton (Professor Plum).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here