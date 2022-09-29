A volunteer crew for The Royal National Lifeboat institution in Penarth are featuring on a BBC Two documentary today (Thursday).

The crew will star in a brand-new series of the popular BBC Two programme Saving lives at seas this week.

The series lets viewers witness rescues through the eyes of the RNLI lifesavers, featuring footage captured on helmet cameras, while meeting the people behind the pagers.

Liv Quinn, volunteer crew member at RNLI Penarth, who will feature in the upcoming episode alongside Tom Quinn is delighted to be part of it.

She said: “Our lifesaving work wouldn’t be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with kind generosity.”

The popular 10-part documentary is now in its seventh series and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland.

On Thursday, the episode will include RNLI Penarth’s rescue of a paddleboarder swept out into the channel.

This will feature alongside rescue stories from other RNLI stations and beaches around the Welsh coasts.

Interviews with lifeboat crews and lifeguards will be included, the series will also hear from the rescuees and their families who are here to tell the tale, thanks to the RNLI

The series will be broadcast at 8pm on BBC Two and will also be available on BBC iPlayer after broadcast.

Last year the RNLI crews around the UK and Ireland rescued 12,903 people, saving 296 lives, while the charities lifeguards aided 18,180 people.

A further 112 lives were saved on some of the UKs busiest beaches.