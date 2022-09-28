A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM HEARD, 21, of Riverbank Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONOR WEBLEY, 28, of McDonnell Road, Bargoed, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to burglary at Hengoed Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly, between February 18 and February 21.

He was ordered to pay £272 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

BRIAN MCDONAGH, 27, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £393 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing four tyres on July 17.

SHUBBASH HUSSAIN, 47, of Wallis Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL THOMAS, 45, of Bryn Teg, Bargoed, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to four counts of sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character and one of failing to surrender.

He was ordered to comply with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £154 surcharge.

CLINTON DIX, 45, of St James Way, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL MICHAEL WARFIELD, 36, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £640 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY JAMES SEAWARD, 32, of Dol Fran, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.