A MAN, 18, and a 17-year-old boy have appeared in court charged with an alleged city centre assault.

Callum Baker, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, and the youth, who cannot be named because of his age, are accused of wounding Daniel Cooke, aged 32, on September 22.

Bridge Street in Newport was cordoned off for around 10 hours following the alleged incident.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The two defendants are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on October 24.

Baker was remanded in custody and the boy held in youth detention accommodation.