A MAN, 18, and a 17-year-old boy have appeared in court charged with an alleged city centre assault.
Callum Baker, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, and the youth, who cannot be named because of his age, are accused of wounding Daniel Cooke, aged 32, on September 22.
Bridge Street in Newport was cordoned off for around 10 hours following the alleged incident.
The 17-year-old has also been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
The two defendants are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on October 24.
Baker was remanded in custody and the boy held in youth detention accommodation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article