A CRASH on a major Gwent dual carriageway was caused by a broken-down vehicle, police have confirmed.
The A449 northbound was brought to a standstill between Newport and Usk on Monday evening due to the incident.
Originally, traffic reports suggested a crash had taken place.
But Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus today, Tuesday, that officers had been called out to reports of a "broken-down heavy goods vehicle".
The lorry was recovered safely and no injuries were reported, a spokesperson for the force added.
The incident was first reported at 4.15pm, and the road was reopened shortly before 6.30pm.
