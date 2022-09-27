A CRASH on a major Gwent dual carriageway was caused by a broken-down vehicle, police have confirmed.

The A449 northbound was brought to a standstill between Newport and Usk on Monday evening due to the incident.

Originally, traffic reports suggested a crash had taken place.

But Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus today, Tuesday, that officers had been called out to reports of a "broken-down heavy goods vehicle".

The lorry was recovered safely and no injuries were reported, a spokesperson for the force added.

The incident was first reported at 4.15pm, and the road was reopened shortly before 6.30pm.