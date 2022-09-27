UK shoppers are rushing to budget store B&M after being advised on a product which could stop them needing to turn on their heating this winter.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis previously suggested buying one in his online blog, but didn't mention a brand or model.

With the winter fast approaching, combined with Ofgem's energy price cap soaring to new heights, more people are worrying about their energy bills and how they'll afford to cover them.

As part of his latest blog, Martin has previously recommended investing in fleece-lined hoodies and blankets to help keep you warm at home without turning on costly central heating systems.

Martin made it clear that although he doesn't endorse any particular product, there are plenty of different brands at a range of prices on the market at the moment.

Following the expert advice, one eagle-eyed bargain hunter has now found a 'Snuggle Hoodie' in B&M, which she compares to the popular Oodie - at a fraction of the price.

For just £12, she couldn't leave it sitting on the shelf for someone else to snap up.

The hoodie is large, fleece-lined, and has a huge pocket at the front. It's essentially a big blanket with arms.

Sharing her find in Extreme Coupons and Bargaining UK, she wrote: "Bought this for Christmas but my daughter spotted them in the boot of my car, so my daughter and sons had them early as it's starting to feel chilly at night.

"These have lovely warm Sherpa lining to snuggle up in to save having to use our heating oil at the moment until it gets colder.

"Not sure how they compare to oodies as daughter wants one but these are a fab price, very warm and cosy!"

The post gained hundreds of comments with many sharing other hoodies that are similar and cheaper than the original Oodie.

One wrote: "Bought my grandchildren them yesterday, they are so cosy," while another, added: "We had the Primark version last year and lived in them so have invested in the real thing this year since they are doing two-for-one (still £42 each) but think it will be worth it with the fuel crisis and given how much we wore them last year."

