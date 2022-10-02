A last call for fans of the iconic film Zulu to get a seat at the premier showing of rare footage of the evergreen favourite has gone out.

Film producer and director Henry Coleman will be screening to the public for the first time rare footage of the making of the 1964 favourite, filmed in Kwa-Zulu Natal at the height of apartheid.

The screening will take place at The Friends of The Royal Welsh regimental Museum Zulu Dinner on October 15 at Dering Lines in Brecon.

The dinner continues to build the relationship between two adversaries in the Anglo Zulu War of 1894, upon which the film that launched the career of Michael Caine was based – the Zulus and 24th Foot that became the South Wales Borderers regiment.

A total of 11 VCs were won during the battle at Rorkes Drift and a number of those were awarded to men from Gwent.

They were Private John Fielding, from Ty Coch in Cwmbran, who served as Pte John Williams; Robert Jones, of Clytha near Abergavenny; John Samuel Jobbins, of Pontypool; Abraham Evans, of Twynyrffrwd, Abersychan; and William Partridge, of Blaina.

Special guests at the dinner include the South African High Commissioner and Queen Nompumelelo Zulu, as well as descendants of soldiers who won the VC at Rorke’s Drift.

Coleman is making a documentary film ‘Zulu and the Zulus’ telling the story of the making of the film from the Zulu perspective, and will be joined by Glyn Baker, who was on the set with his father Stanley Baker, along with Caine, and Jack Hawkins.

To grab you tickets contact Dorcas Cresswell at dorcascresswell@gmail.com or phone 01497 847262 for a gala dinner night to remember.