EMERGENCY roadworks in a residential area of Newport will go on for two extra weeks, the council has announced.

A stretch of Cromwell Road, in Lliswerry, has been closed off for repairs to a water main.

The neighbourhood has been hit by two sinkhole incidents in the past year.

Today, Tuesday, Newport City Council said the original three-week project would be extended.

"Welsh Water’s emergency repairs in Cromwell Road are going to take longer than expected," the council said.

"It's now anticipated that the road will be closed for at least another two weeks beyond the original reported duration, to complete work to a burst water main."

The roadworks mean part of Cromwell Road is closed near the junction with Somerton Road - a diversion is in place via the SDR and Corporation Road.

Several bus routes have also been affected by the works, and diversions are in place.

A local councillor complained earlier this month that some drivers were trying to bypass the barriers in Somerton Road by driving over grass verges.