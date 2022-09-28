A DRUG dealer has pleaded guilty to a series of trafficking offences.

Liam Ford, 20, was arrested after a police raid in Tredegar over the summer.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply crack cocaine and being concerned in supplying cannabis.

He also admitted possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and dealing with goods with fraudulent intent.

The offences were committed between April 20 and July 11.

Ford, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, is due to be sentenced on December 21.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Paul Hobson.