SPOOKY season is upon us and for those looking for a treat Lush is offering a one-of-a-kind bathing experience.

Here is everything you need to know about the spooktacular offer…

Where is it?





The Hallowe’en bathing experience will be offered exclusively at Lush Spa, on Queen Street in Cardiff, which is based in the upper floors of the Welsh capital’s Lush store.

What inspired this experience?





The Hallowe’en bathing experience is inspired by limited edition fan-favourite: Lord of Misrule. This intoxicating fragrance is a mixture of aromatic black pepper, Sumatran patchouli and warm vanilla.

What does the experience include?





This new and exclusive 30-minute book a bath experience features the guest’s choice of:

Fresh face mask;

A pair of nourishing pumpkin eye pads;

Ghost In The Dark soap.

Lush Spa guests will be invited to immerse themselves in the mischief of Lord of Misrule as they soak in wine-coloured waters, inhaling the sweet and spicy scents while exhaling the stresses and strains of the day.

With all the senses in mind this immersive experience is paired with products tailored for the guest’s skin, and an indulgent popping candy blood orange drink. It will also include the ‘adventures in bathing’ soundtrack which has been curated in house by Lush Fresh Handmade Sound.

What is the modesty level?





Guests can bathe naked or in bathing suits – whichever makes them feel most comfortable and relaxed. They will be given complete privacy during their treatment.

Is this a group experience?





The Hallowe’en-themed book a bath is an individual bathing experience for just one person, but Lush Spa Cardiff also hosts parties for small groups, which can be completely tailored and include drinks, products, treatments, and spa-themed activities.

How long will this be available?





The Lord of Misrule book a bath will run – exclusively at Lush Spa in Cardiff – until January 8, 2023.

How do I book?





To book a Hallowe’en bath, or a spa party, people can call Lush Spa Cardiff on 02920 399089, or e-mail cardiff@lush.co.uk