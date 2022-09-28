BARRY Pride is returning to the town with a 'rainbow bang' according to organisers.

The grassroot pride event - on October 1 - celebrates the 50th anniversary of the work of LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell.

The event also aims to enable people to connect with their community and be signposted to support organisations.

The day will start at 11am from with a march from Parade Gardens onto Barry Island where it will join the rest of the event.

The parade will consist of members of the public as well as organisations pledging their support to the community.

There will be representation from local business, national charities, and support agencies amongst the stalls.

Food and drinks stalls will keep punters going through the day with a mix of entertainment from drag artists and vocalists on the stage as well as a dance stage under the 'Witch's Hat'.

There will also be some fringe events to enjoy:

Absolutely Dragulous at Academy Espresso Bar on Wednesday, September 28

Friday 30th September sees the raising of the Rainbow Flag outside the Civic Offices at 2pm on Friday, September 30 - with afternoon tea with the Mayor at Barry Town Council later that day

Afterparty at Craft Republic from 3pm on Sunday, September 2

Contact Barry Pride Facebook or Twitter to find out how to get tickets.