EXCITING plans to revive the basement vaults of Newport's indoor market have moved a step closer to completion.

The underground cages below the market halls were once used to hold cattle, and at times even served as an overflow jail when the city centre's police cells were full.

Following the overhaul of the main market building - which has been transformed into a modern, vibrant food hall surrounded by a charming variety of stalls - developers LoftCo plan to work their magic on the vaults and breathe new life into the lower floor.

That plan inched closer to realisation this month when council planners gave listed building consent for a change of use to the vaults.

It means LoftCo can now push ahead with their project to convert the existing storage space into a mixture of shops, restaurants, offices, health and leisure businesses.

The market vaults are currently empty but LoftCo plans to transform them into a mixed-use commercial space.

The council had already given the outline plans the green light.

One final hurdle may stand in the developers' way, however - Welsh historic environment service, Cadw, reserve the powers to call in the application.

But if it goes ahead, the vaults will be an unusual addition to the market project which has proved such a big hit with customers since it opened earlier this year.

It would be home to events space, along with beauty salons, a retro gaming arcade, tattoo parlour, and more.

Plans would also allow for a bar, and office space to be homed here.

In planning documents, council officers said the proposed uses of the space "allows an opportunity for public appreciation of the historic layout and former use of these rarely seen vaults".

They added: "The uses would allow the vaults to be used flexibly, allowing greater opportunities to enhance the overall offer of the market, which in turn would preserve the historic asset as a whole."

The council's conservation officer originally asked for further detail for some aspects of the plans, but concluded later they were "happy with the level of detail now provided with all relevant concerns being appropriately addressed".

Local conservation groups said they were generally happy with the plans in principle but called for more detail about the protection of period fixtures and details, such as the original railings and ironwork gates.

Newport council granted the change-of-use application, subject to conditions including that the developers specify the types of paints and materials they plan to use in their conversion work and have them approved by the council.