A restaurant in Newport was awarded with a prestigious AA hospitality award at a ceremony in London last night.

Gem 42, on Bridge Street, were crowned as the Welsh restaurant of the year at the Grosvenor House in Mayfair.

The AA hospitality Awards was the first in-person ceremony since the covid pandemic hit three years ago and was hosted by TV presenter Gabby Logan.

Pasquale Cinotti, manager at Gem 42, is delighted that his restaurant won the award and believes it’s great for Newport.

He said: “It was amazing news - the team in London are still very excited. It will be great for our team, our customers, suppliers, and Newport overall, it's an amazing achievement.

Pasquale Cinotti

Gem 42 awarded Restaurant of the year. Picture: Pasquale Cinotti

“So many people have congratulated us. It's fantastic as the weekends ahead are booked for some time for us. The award is confirmation of great work.

“Being there with so many great industries in hospitality last night and being part of it was incredible.”

The italian restaurant is already an award-winning establishment with Chef Sergio Cinotti awarded the best italian chef in Wales in 2018, along with a silver medal in the Culinary Olympics in Germany the following year.

Now Gem 42, alongside winning the 2022 3AARosettes Culinary Excellence award, they have added to their awards cabinet with restaurant of the year in Wales.

The restaurant runs a zero-waste policy to help avoid food leftovers. Waste is composted and recycled to help the environment.

Gem 42

Some of the award winning food at Gem 42. Picture Gem 42

Annarita Cinotti, daughter of Pasquale, is ecstatic for the restaurant's award and will be celebrating with her father.

She added: “It was amazing due to our hard work and commitment, a celebration is due after covid and it's nice as everything is picking back up again.

“We needed this award, its great for Newport and the local area in the current climate. We are booked solid for the next few weeks, with weekends looking to be busiest which will certainly keep us busy.”

The staff at Gem 42 will celebrate with a social gathering of family and friends with the restaurant closed today due to those celebrations.